Two murder suspects, three others escape Georgia jail

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a “Blue Alert” after five inmates escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center.

Authorities say each of the inmates has a violent history and two of them are murder suspects. GBI officials say they took a white 2015 Kia Sedona van with Georgia license plate number CMP8628.

The escaped inmates have been identified as Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix, Jr.

Pulaski County is about 50 miles south of Macon.

If you see any of the inmates, investigators warn not to approach them and call 911 instead.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.