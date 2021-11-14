Business Break
Columbus elementary school holds 3rd annual Community Closet

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forrest Road Elementary School hosted its third annual Community Closet event Saturday.

Not only did they give away clothes this year, vendors also came out to provide resources, household items, and furniture.

”It’s just, honestly, a blessing and I mean that with all my heart, said Principal Kevin Aviles. “You know, each year, we want to do something bigger. This year, we have agencies coming out to help these families with resources that are in the community. We just want to bless the whole city. It’s just exciting - it keeps me up.”

Attendees were able to enter a raffle for a chance to win a TV, microwave, or a $100 gift card.

