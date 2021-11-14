Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus man dies after overnight house fire

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight fire has claimed the life of a Columbus man.

Fire crews responded to scene in the 1700 block of Celia Drive around 2 a.m. Fire Chief John Shull says the back of the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Officials tell News Leader 9 that the victim, 29-year-old Xavier Gammage was pulled out of the house and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m.

Authorities say Gammage was alone at his fiancé's house when the fire happened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, officials say it is believe to have started from the stove.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
Crash cleared on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
Two murder suspects, three other inmates escape Georgia jail
(Source: AP)
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Hogansville
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff

Latest News

Crash involving overturned vehicle causing delays on Hwy. 280 SB in Lee County
Columbus elementary school holds 3rd annual Community Closet
Columbus elementary school holds 3rd annual Community Closet
Columbus elementary school holds 3rd annual Community Closet
Relative, friend react to VA clinic being named after formed Columbus mayor