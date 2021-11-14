Columbus man dies after overnight house fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight fire has claimed the life of a Columbus man.

Fire crews responded to scene in the 1700 block of Celia Drive around 2 a.m. Fire Chief John Shull says the back of the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Officials tell News Leader 9 that the victim, 29-year-old Xavier Gammage was pulled out of the house and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m.

Authorities say Gammage was alone at his fiancé's house when the fire happened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, officials say it is believe to have started from the stove.

