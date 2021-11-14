Business Break
Crash causing delays on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If your commute takes you through JR Allen Parkway heading into Columbus, you should expect some minor delays.

The crash, which involved at least two vehicles, is causing delays to eastbound traffic on the JR Allen bridge. News Leader 9 has learned there were minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Emergency crews, including the Columbus Police Department, are on the scene.

We’ll keep you updated online as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

