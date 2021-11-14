Crash involving overturned vehicle causing delays on Hwy. 280 SB in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays to southbound traffic on Highway 280 in Lee County.

The accident happened at mile marker 132.6 at Old Columbus Road, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

One lane is blocked as a result of the crash. Moderate delays are expected.

News Leader 9 will provide an update when crews have cleared the scene.

