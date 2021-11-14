Freeze Warning Through Sunday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A winter chill has settled into the Valley for tonight as clear skies, northwesterly winds, and high pressure have set the stage for out first widespread frost and freeze of the season. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s in the coldest locations to the north, and low and mid 30s elsewhere across the region. Sensitive plants should most certainly be brought inside or covered up. Good news with such as pattern is that while we cool down quickly in the evening we warm up fast during the day, so with lots of sun on Sunday the temperatures rise to near 60 by the afternoon. Quiet weather remains through mid next week with 70s in the picture by then. Next small rain chance doesn’t arrive till late next week, so a long stretch of dry and calm days coming up. Have a great Saturday night!

