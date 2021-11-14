Investigation underway after human remains found in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in Columbus Sunday morning.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms that human bones were found around 8:30 a.m. near the Woodruff Farm Road railroad tracks.

The remains will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

No further information is available as the investigation continues.

