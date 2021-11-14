Business Break
Lane closure expected on E. University Dr. in Auburn Tuesday

(Source: Google Street View)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - If your commute takes you through East University Drive onto Opelika Road in Auburn, you should expect a few delays Tuesday morning and afternoon.

The northbound right-turning lane from East University Drive onto Opelika Road will be closed Tuesday while Alabama Power crews work in the area, according to the City of Auburn. This is next to the Flint’s Crossing Shopping Center across from Auburn Mall.

Drivers will still be able to make a right turn using the outer northbound lane.

Work is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

