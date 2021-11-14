Business Break
Paws Humane Society collects 40,000 lbs. of animal food for community

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No bowls were left empty Saturday as hundreds of people collected animal food and supplies at Paws Humane Society animal shelter food pantry.

CEO of Paws Humane Society Tricia Montgomery says they received 40,000 pounds of animal food to give out to people in the community.

The animal pantry had different types of animal foods from cats all the way to horses. They also gave away animal supplies such as dog crates, toys, and gates.

Montgomery says they typically serve more than 300 families in the community. She says a big reason the food pantry exists is because people sometimes abandon or surrender their animals because they can’t afford to feed them.

“Whether that’s providing food, or litter, or crates, or anything that helps them lessen the cost and lessen their own ability to put out their own money, we want to be able to do that,” Montgomery explained. “Our goal is to keep pets in the home. Our goal is not to have animals come in and out of the shelter.”

With the holidays just around the corner, Montgomery says many families may be struggling to feed their own families. She explains they want to help by giving families weeks, if not months worth, of animal food.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

