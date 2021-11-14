Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash cleared on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Crash cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
Two murder suspects, three other inmates escape Georgia jail
(Source: AP)
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Hogansville
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff

Latest News

FILE - Former New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff waves to the fans as he stands behind his...
Hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87
Crash cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home
Crash causing delays on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
Crash causing delays on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus