Relative, friend react to VA clinic being named after formed Columbus mayor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Veteran Affairs clinic under construction in Columbus has now been named.

The soon-to-open VA clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, will be named after former Columbus Mayor and Veteran Robert “Bob” Poydasheff.

“He just he worked tirelessly for all the citizens in Columbus, but of course, he had a special place in his heart for veterans because he was one,” said John House.

The Columbus councilman and army veteran drafted a resolution, with the encouragement of many veterans and people in the community, to have the building named after Poydasheff and then sent it off to Congressman Bishop’s office.

“And certainly, we were all ecstatic,” House said. “I mean, I’ve sent the notice to the crowd now that the claim is going to get named for Bob and everybody’s been thrilled.”

On November 12, President Biden signed a bill drafted by Congressman Sanford Bishop and Congressman Drew Ferguson to name the clinic after Poydasheff

“He felt as though it was his duty and contribution after he retired from serving the city to address these veterans and their needs,” said Robert Poydasheff Jr.

As Poydasheff Jr. reflects on the life of his father and his impact in Columbus, he says hopes the building being named after his father will invoke the legacy he left behind.

“What I hope people take from this naming is - it’s about service to others, more than the name of a specific individual on a building,” Poydasheff Jr. explained.

The building is expected to be opened in March of 2022.

Poydasheff’s son and close friend Councilman John House say they hope his legacy of kindness and service lives on through the new clinic.

