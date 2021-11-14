Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warming Up for the Work Week

Anna’s Forecast!
Lots of sunshine around on Sunday
Lots of sunshine around on Sunday(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very cold start to the day, abundant sunshine around today will put our high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Morning lows will warm up to the upper-30s as we kick off the work week and even climb to the upper-40s by the middle of the week. High temperatures are also on the up and up as we head into the work week and will be in the mid-70s by midweek ahead of our next stronger cold front coming through Thursday into Friday. Ahead of this front we will see a few showers in the forecast before the front sweeps through ushering in much more settled conditions. Behind the front highs will return to the mid-60s as sunshine with a mix of clouds returns to the forecast again next weekend for another pleasant forecast across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash cleared on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Crash cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
Two murder suspects, three other inmates escape Georgia jail
(Source: AP)
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Hogansville
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff
President Biden signs bill into law naming new Columbus VA clinic after Colonel Bob Poydasheff

Latest News

Frost versus Freeze?
Freeze Warning Through Sunday AM
A look at your Chattahoochee Valley weekend
Cooler for the Weekend, Cold on Sunday AM!
Friday Evening Weather on the Go
Friday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Colder Weather for the Weekend; Frost/Freeze Possible Early Sunday