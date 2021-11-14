Warming Up for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very cold start to the day, abundant sunshine around today will put our high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Morning lows will warm up to the upper-30s as we kick off the work week and even climb to the upper-40s by the middle of the week. High temperatures are also on the up and up as we head into the work week and will be in the mid-70s by midweek ahead of our next stronger cold front coming through Thursday into Friday. Ahead of this front we will see a few showers in the forecast before the front sweeps through ushering in much more settled conditions. Behind the front highs will return to the mid-60s as sunshine with a mix of clouds returns to the forecast again next weekend for another pleasant forecast across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.