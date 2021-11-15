6th annual Breakfast with Santa returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Breakfast with Santa is returning to Columbus in just a few weeks for the 6th year in a row.

On Saturday, December 4, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, families can enjoy a pancake breakfast and much more with Santa.

The event will happen from 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Admission for adults is $20 and $15 for children.

All proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the money raised will stay here locally at our Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospitals.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

