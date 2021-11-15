Auburn football stadium getting wireless network upgrade

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University’s football stadium will get an upgrade to its wireless network estimated to cost $10 million.

The Opelika-Auburn News reported that trustees approved a plan to update the Wi-Fi system at the more than 87,000-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium during a meeting Friday.

Dan King, associate vice president of facilities management, said the system is “heavily utilized on game day” and called it an “essential amenity” that was last updated a decade ago.

Funding for the project will be split, with Auburn’s athletics department paying 60% of the cost and the cellular carrier, Verizon, picking up the remaining 40%. Upgraded technology will allow for a wider distribution of antennas through the structure.

The project should be completed by Auburn’s first home game against Mercer University on Sept. 3, 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.