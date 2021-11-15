Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn football stadium getting wireless network upgrade

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University’s football stadium will get an upgrade to its wireless network estimated to cost $10 million.

The Opelika-Auburn News reported that trustees approved a plan to update the Wi-Fi system at the more than 87,000-seat Jordan-Hare Stadium during a meeting Friday.

Dan King, associate vice president of facilities management, said the system is “heavily utilized on game day” and called it an “essential amenity” that was last updated a decade ago.

Funding for the project will be split, with Auburn’s athletics department paying 60% of the cost and the cellular carrier, Verizon, picking up the remaining 40%. Upgraded technology will allow for a wider distribution of antennas through the structure.

The project should be completed by Auburn’s first home game against Mercer University on Sept. 3, 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
Crash cleared on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City
Columbus man dead following overnight house fire
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
1 escaped Georgia inmate in custody; search continues for 4 others
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 280 in Lee County

Latest News

Auburn University retiring bald eagle Spirit from pregame flights this Saturday
Auburn University to retire bald eagle Spirit from pregame flights this Saturday
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates his team's 15-1 regular season record following an...
QB Cam Newton signs deal returning to the Carolina Panthers
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game
SEC Commission fines University of Tennessee following game day behavior
Auburn University and Tuskegee University will host a fall scrimmage game Friday, October 15.
Auburn University, Tuskegee University to host fall scrimmage game, benefits Miracle League of East Alabama