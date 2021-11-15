City of Opelika announces new financial health initiative

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika has announced a new financial health initiative in partnership with Dr. Nathaniel Dunlap, Jr of The PRF Institute.

With the new partnership, city leaders say Opelika residents can develop a healthy financial strategy to improve their life today and in the future.

Citizens are invited to sign up for a free online financial assessment and a free one-on-one virtual consultation to determine where they are in their journey.

The city says the goal of the program is to strictly provide residents the resources they need to gain control of their life. The City of Opelika will have no access to this information.

“We know the holidays are upon us and it is still financially stressful for many of our citizens due to COVID-19, said Mayor Gary Fuller. “This is why we are investing in you through this initiative. Limited spots are available, so please take advantage of this opportunity and sign up today. A financially healthy citizen is a financially healthy Opelika.”

After The PRF Institute has conducted a number of assessments with residents, Dr. Dunlap and his team will provide classes at no cost on: effective credit and debit management, steps to prepare for home ownership, personal financial management, wealth management to include wills, power of attorney, advanced directive.

“We are excited to serve alongside the City of Opelika to empower and teach our neighbors proven strategies that have helped countless others reach their full economic potential,” Dr. Nathaniel Dunlap said. “As our city continues to grow exponentially, our desire is for faith and non faith-based community partners to join us in this effort.”

Residents interested in participating in the program can contact Jessica Samuel with Opelika Power Services at 334-705-5172. You can also sign up directly for an assessment and consultation here.

