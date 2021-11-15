Business Break
Davis Broadcasting to host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting is emphasizing on the “giving” in Thanksgiving.

The broadcasting group is giving away turkeys next week.

On November 22, Davis Broadcasting will be at two locations giving away turkeys:

  • Phenix City Elementary School
    • 2307 S. Railroad St. | 9 a.m.
  • Frank Chester Rec Center
    • 1441 Benning Drive in Columbus | 12 p.m.

On November 23, Davis Broadcasting will be at the Covington Rec Center - located at 213 Carver Avenue in Opelika - from 12 p.m. CST.

