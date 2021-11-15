Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The kickoff time was announced Monday for the Alabama and Auburn game. The Iron Bowl is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The matchup will be at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game will be the 86th meeting in the all-time series, dating back to 1892. Alabama has the series advantage, 47-37-1. The two teams last met on Nov. 28, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide came away with a 42-13 win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus man dead following overnight house fire
Investigation underway after human remains found in Columbus
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 280 in Lee County
Mark Jones
District Attorney Mark Jones pleads guilty to four of nine counts in plea deal
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others

Latest News

Santa Stroll Fun Run in Auburn returns for 2021 holiday season
Santa Stroll Fun Run in Auburn returns for 2021 holiday season
Opelika police searching for missing woman, last seen Nov. 12
Opelika police searching for missing woman, last seen Nov. 12
6th annual Breakfast with Santa returns to Columbus
6th annual Breakfast with Santa returns to Columbus
City of Opelika announces new financial health initiative