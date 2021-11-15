Business Break
Ivey names new top aide, first female to hold position

Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo...
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo Bonner.((Source: Governor's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo Bonner.

Filmore will be the first female chief of staff to any Alabama governor. She currently serves as Ivey’s top deputy.

The governor’s office says Filmore has been a close confidante and advisor to Ivey since her reelection campaign for lieutenant governor in 2013. She holds two degrees from Troy University, a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a Master’s of Public Administration.

“Loyalty and integrity are two of the most important qualifications needed to be an effective chief of staff,” Ivey said. “Liz possesses both of these qualities and more. I am proud she has agreed to take on the critical responsibilities that accompany this position.”

Filmore will begin her new role on Dec. 1.

