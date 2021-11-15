Jury deliberation resumes Monday in trial of suspended DA Mark Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After sitting through a week of witness testimony, the jury is hung on six of the nine charges against suspended District Attorney Mark Jones.

Jones could soon learn his fate as jurors are expected back in court Monday morning.

Throughout the past week, the jury reviewed all evidence stacked against the self-proclaimed “People’s DA” when it comes to a nine-count indictment which include bribery and violation of oath of office charges.

Now, jurors must decide if Mark Jones is innocent or guilty.

”At the end of this case, I’m going to ask you to come back and find the defendant responsible for his actions,” said Assistant Attorney General John Fowler.

The only speed bump in the process - jurors say they aren’t quite on the same page yet.

Thursday, the panel of twelve Muscogee County citizens told the judge they needed to further review body camera footage of a conversation between Jones and a cop, where he is accused of trying to get the officer to lie on the stand as well as a recorded phone conversation between the DA and a murder victim’s family member.

”Ladies and gentlemen, if the facts do not fit, you must acquit mister jones,” said Katonga Wright, Jones’ attorney.

Jurors have settled on three of the nine counts against Jones, which include bribery, attempted violation of oath of office and influencing a witness.

There’s been no indication so far on how the jury is leaning in those three counts they have agreed on.

The judge says she is leaning towards announcing the jury’s decision on those three agreed upon counts.

Deliberation is slated to pick back up at 9 a.m. Monday at the Columbus Government Center.

