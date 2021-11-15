Less than five COVID cases reported at Auburn City Schools
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Coronavirus cases continue to decline in Auburn City School, according to the district’s latest data.
During the week of November 8 - 12, the school district reported four positive COVID cases. This is one less case than what the district reported the previous week.
No students were quarantined due to a possible exposure.
