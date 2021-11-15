Lots of Sunshine in the Forecast!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have beautiful skies on tap for today as we kick off the work week across the Chattahoochee Valley. After a rather cold start to the day, abundant sunshine will put our highs in the mid to upper 60s across the area today while our settled weather pattern persists. Over the coming days we will start to see a slight reprieve from these extra cold mornings as low temperatures begin to increase, reaching the lower 50s by Thursday. Afternoon highs are also on the rise as we climb to the mid-70s by midweek across the valley. We are hanging out in the time of year where we basically just look for our next cold front to alter our stagnant weather pattern. We see settled conditions through Wednesday, but come Thursday our next front moves through bringing a few showers into the forecast ahead of our next stretch of calm weather for Friday and the weekend. Behind the front’s passage we will see cooler temperatures both in the mornings and afternoons while clear skies dominate the forecast. Another front moves through the following Monday to bring with it a few more showers and then pleasantly calm weather and cooler conditions again by Tuesday.

