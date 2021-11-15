Murder-suicide investigation underway in Chambers, Lee Counties

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder-suicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Chambers and Lee Counties.

According to Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones, the two deaths are a confirmed murder-suicide. The murder suspect has been identified as 42-year-old David James.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed the homicide took place in the 6000 block of Highway 29 N. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.