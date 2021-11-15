Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Chambers, Lee Counties

(WILX)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder-suicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Chambers and Lee Counties.

According to Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones, the two deaths are a confirmed murder-suicide. The murder suspect has been identified as 42-year-old David James.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed the homicide took place in the 6000 block of Highway 29 N. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus man dead following overnight house fire
Investigation underway after human remains found in Columbus
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 280 in Lee County
Mark Jones
District Attorney Mark Jones pleads guilty to four of nine counts in plea deal
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others

Latest News

6th annual Breakfast with Santa returns to Columbus
6th annual Breakfast with Santa returns to Columbus
City of Opelika announces new financial health initiative
Davis Broadcasting to host Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
Fewer than five COVID cases reported at Auburn City Schools