Only 1 COVID case reported at Chatt. County Schools

(Source: ChattCo. Schools)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District has released its weekly update on coronavirus cases.

The school district reports only one student tested positive for the virus during the week of November 8 - 12. The student attends Chattahoochee County Middle-High School.

No students or staffers were quarantined for possible exposures.

The system has 965 students and 139 employees.

