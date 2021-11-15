Only 1 COVID case reported at Chatt. County Schools
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District has released its weekly update on coronavirus cases.
The school district reports only one student tested positive for the virus during the week of November 8 - 12. The student attends Chattahoochee County Middle-High School.
No students or staffers were quarantined for possible exposures.
The system has 965 students and 139 employees.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.