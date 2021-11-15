Opelika police searching for missing woman, last seen Nov. 12
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
18-year-old Tanihja Harris was last seen on November 12 entering a dark colored Ford Focus. The vehicle was traveling in the direction of Highway 280 northbound.
Harris is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs 114 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Harris should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.
