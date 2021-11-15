Peachtree Mall’s annual Christmas parade happening this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Peachtree Mall is kicking off its holiday season with the return of its Santa Pride parade this week.

Local school bands, dance teams, cheer squads and some of Santa’s helpers will be among the participants of the annual event.

The mall is asking members of the community to bring canned or boxed food items to help provide Christmas meals for those in need.

The parade will take place Friday from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. inside of the mall on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

