Police investigating after shots fired into LaGrange residence

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after gunshots were fired into a residence Sunday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police say they responded to the area of East Crovat Street in reference to multiple calls of gunfire.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found two people who said they had been inside the home with a 2-year-old child when rounds were fired from the roadway into the front of the residence.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.