Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police investigating after shots fired into LaGrange residence

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after gunshots were fired into a residence Sunday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police say they responded to the area of East Crovat Street in reference to multiple calls of gunfire.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found two people who said they had been inside the home with a 2-year-old child when rounds were fired from the roadway into the front of the residence.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus man dead following overnight house fire
Investigation underway after human remains found in Columbus
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 280 in Lee County
Crash cleared on JR Allen Pkwy. in Columbus
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
1 escaped Georgia inmate in custody; search continues for 4 others

Latest News

From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
1 escaped Georgia inmate in custody; search continues for 4 others
Auburn football stadium getting wireless network upgrade
Jury deliberation resumes Monday in trial of suspended DA Mark Jones
Historical Smiths Station church celebrates 190th anniversary