Santa Stroll Fun Run in Auburn returns for 2021 holiday season

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Pull out your elf ears and Santa hats - the Santa Stroll and Jingle Jog is back!

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Santa Stroll Fun Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Toomer’s Corner. The Jingle Jog 5K will begin at 8 a.m. at Toomer’s Corner.

Registration for both the Santa Stroll and Jingle Jog 5K is now open online. A schedule of registration fees is as follows:

Santa Stroll Fun Run Registration Nov. 1-26: $20 In order to be guaranteed a t-shirt, participants must register by Friday, Nov. 19. Day-of Registration Dec. 4: $25

Jingle Jog 5K Registration Nov. 1-26: $25 In order to be guaranteed a t-shirt, participants must register by Friday, Nov. 19. Day-of Registration Dec. 4: $30



If you plan to run both the Santa Stroll and the Jingle Jog, you must only register for the Jingle Jog.

Bib numbers are assigned by races and the numeric value will determine whether or not your bib is scored.

To sign up for the event and for more information, click HERE.

