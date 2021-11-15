Sunny & Nice Through Mid-Week; Then Watching a Few Cold Fronts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The forecast won’t change much through midweek with chilly mornings and warm afternoons in the forecast with plenty of sunshine. Patchy frost is possible early Tuesday morning, but our lows should get a little warm into Wednesday and Thursday morning. A cold front will pass through on Thursday after a warm afternoon - look for temperatures to change in a big way for Friday and the weekend with highs dropping back to the 60s and lows back in the 30s and 40s. The rain chances on Thursday will be very slim, and the same will be true for the cold front that passes through Sunday into Monday - most spots will stay dry, and temperatures will be dropping again heading into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’ll keep fine-tuning things as we get closer to your Thanksgiving holiday to see what our weather will be looking like.

