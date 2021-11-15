Business Break
VERDICT WATCH: Third day of jury deliberation underway in trial of Mark Jones

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The third day of jury deliberation is underway in the trial of suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones.

Jones could learn his fate today.

When the jury left Friday, they were still hung on six of nine counts.

Those remaining counts are:

1. Influencing a witness

2. Attempted subornation of perjury

3. Violation of oath by public officer

5. Bribery

7. Attempted violation of oath by public officer

9. Violation of oath by public officer

Find live updates from inside the courtroom below:

