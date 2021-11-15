Business Break
Warm Up In Sight This Week

Radek Looks At The Week Ahead
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a freezing night last night we cool off in a big way tonight once again, but not nearly as cold. Clear skies, calm winds, and dry air provide for a good recipe to wake up to more 30s on Monday morning, so have the heavy jackets at the bus stop. Sunshine will help us get into the middle 60s for most heading into Monday afternoon, and that trend continues into the middle part of this week. A southerly flow will by Wednesday will allow temperature to soar into the middle 70s on a widespread level with lots of sun. A shower or two is possible on Thursday, and that remains our best chance for any rain in the next seven days or so. Have a great week!

