Americus police seeking to identify theft suspects

(Source: Americus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

Police say the men in the photos are suspects in several burglaries in the area of South Lee Street.

Anyone who can help identify the men is asked to contact Detective Christian Stuart at 229-924-3677 or 229-937-9011 (after hours). Anonymous information can be given by calling the tip line at 229-924-4102.

