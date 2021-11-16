Americus police seeking to identify theft suspects

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

Police say the men in the photos are suspects in several burglaries in the area of South Lee Street.

Anyone who can help identify the men is asked to contact Detective Christian Stuart at 229-924-3677 or 229-937-9011 (after hours). Anonymous information can be given by calling the tip line at 229-924-4102.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.