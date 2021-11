City of Columbus releases Thanksgiving holiday schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus released their holiday hours ahead of Thanksgiving next week.

Below is a list of hours:

WATER/RECYCLE Monday Nov. 22 + Tuesday Nov. 23: Trash collected on normal trash day

Thursday Nov. 25: Trash collected Wednesday, Nov. 24

Friday Nov. 26: Trash collected on normal trash day 311 CITIZENS SERVICES CENTER CLOSED: November 25 + November 26 LANDFILLS CLOSED: November 25 | OPEN: November 26 RECYCLING CENTERS CLOSED: NOVEMBER 25 PARKS AND RECREATION ALL FACILITIES CLOSED | ADMINISTRATION OFFICE CLOSED ANIMAL CONTROL CLOSED: November 25 + November 26 METRA BUS SERVICE Thursday Nov. 25: No bus service | Administration Office closed

Friday Nov. 26: Saturday bus schedule | Administration Office closed RECORDER’S COURT Thursday Nov. 25: OFFICE CLOSED | NO COURT ADVISEMENT SESSION

Friday Nov. 26: Court Advisement ONLY

Saturday Nov. 27: Court Advisement ONLY CIVIC CENTER/ICE RINK CLOSED: November 25 + November 26

The local government will suspend or alter all services on Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving week. This is with the exception of emergency services - such as fire, police and ambulance. For emergencies, call 911.

