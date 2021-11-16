Business Break
Columbus Civic Center to hold annual Thanksgiving food drive(Source: Columbus Civic Center)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Civic Center is partnering with Feeding the Valley and Community Warriors to host its annual Thanksgiving food drive.

To give back during unprecedented times, the Columbus Civic Center will host its 2nd annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Columbus Civic Center Gives Back Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive will take place Saturday November 20. Lines will form at 8 a.m., and gates will open at 9 a.m.

Food distribution will be staged in parking lot B and guests will be allotted one box of food per car. All guests must remain in their car during the food distribution.

The food drive is expected to end at noon or while supplies last.

