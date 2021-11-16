Business Break
Columbus Technical College celebrates 60th anniversary

Columbus Technical College
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is celebrating a huge milestone in a few weeks.

Columbus Tech’s “Diamond Anniversary” is set for December 1.

The college will offer two open house events on December 1 at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to showcase various programs. Breakfast and lunch will be served. There will also be live music, entertainment, food, giveaways and the announcement of the 2022 Student and Instructor of the Year.

The college is also asking business partners, students, graduates, employees, and CTC supporters to proudly display yard signs indicating that a “CTC Graduate/Supporter Works/Lives Here”.

Yard signs will be available for pickup at 928 Manchester Expressway - from November 22 through November 23 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from November 29 through November 30 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Carl Patrick Hall - located at 928 Manchester Expressway.

