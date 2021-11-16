Business Break
CVCC hosts COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic

(WABI)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is partnering with Preferred Medical Group to host a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot clinic.

The clinic takes place on Tuesday, November 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The clinic is being held at Chattahoochee Valley Community College located at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and booster shots will be available to anyone who attends the event - free of cost. If you plan to attend, a driver’s license or other valid form of ID is required and if you’re getting a booster shot, you must bring your vaccination card.

To get your booster shot, you must be at least 18 years old, and you must wait six months after your initial round of Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations - or wait 2 months after your initial Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

People who wish to get vaccinated for the first time must be at least 5 years old to receive the Pfizer vaccine at and least 18 years old to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Mixing and matching is allowed. You may choose which vaccine you want for your booster shot, even if you got a different brand for your initial round of vaccinations.

Additional eligibility requirements can be found at cdc.gov/COVID-19.

