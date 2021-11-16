Business Break
Eufaula-Barbour Chamber of Commerce hosting food drive

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The holidays are upon us and the Eufaula-Barbour Chamber of Commerce Jr. Ambassador program is trying to make no one goes hungry.

The organization is asking the community to drop off donations at its food drive. Officials say all donated items will be used in local community food banks.

The chamber of commerce is accepting canned foods, non-perishable food items, and toiletries.

You can drop of your donations at the Chamber on East Broad Street now through December 10.

