Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation

The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a sexual exploitation investigation involving an infant.(FBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The FBI’s Crimes Against Children division is looking for “John Doe 45,” an unknown man who may have critical information on the identity of an infant victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

A video depicting John Doe 45 is believed to have been produced between January 2019 and April 2019, the FBI said in a nationwide news release Tuesday.

He is described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache and a beard. He is likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

John Doe 45 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children investigator at a local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Jones
District Attorney Mark Jones pleads guilty to four of nine counts in plea deal
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Chambers, Lee Counties
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an...
Woman accused of biting off ‘large portion’ of La. officer’s ear

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Lottery may determine whether federal vaccine mandate is thrown out
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Preliminary hearing for murder suspect postponed
Unemployment Eliminators to host job fair in Columbus
Judge Timothy Walmsley said Monday he will not single out individuals in the stands during the...
Judge responds to defense's objections to Jesse Jackson's presence