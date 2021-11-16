A Few More Warm Days; Temperature Changes Ahead for Friday & the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will have a couple of warm days through Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 70s in many spots. We will have another chilly start on Wednesday with some 30s, but mainly 40s for morning temperatures along with some patchy fog. Look for a lot of sunshine on Wednesday, but clouds will be increasing Thursday as the next front approaches. We’ll mention a slight chance of showers, but most will stay dry. This front will usher in some much cooler weather by Friday and Saturday with highs dropping back to the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s for Friday and Saturday mornings. We’ll see temperatures nearing the 70 degree mark on Sunday with increasing clouds, then another front moves in on Monday of next week bringing yet another cool-down and a slight chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s next Tuesday and Wednesday with dry conditions, and at this point we expect a pretty seasonable and dry Thanksgiving Day - but we will be fine-tuning that forecast as we get closer!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.