Fire prevention tips amid weather change

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The latest winter-like chill in the air has made for a good time to remind ourselves heating safety and the dangers that come with improper use of alternative sources of such heating. With a few chimney fires already reported this season and more than a handful of close calls, here are a few things to remember this winter.

”Two times a burning season inspect your chimney, if you start to see a build up you need to get it cleaned by a professional serviceperson to take care of it. Just like you change the oil in your car a little maintenance on your fireplace, gas logs,” said Skip Wyatt, Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Chief. “Everybody uses gas logs now, we are wide open with gas log service calls. Gas logs, if installed correctly, will burn clean properly like they should. Vent free logs burn without giving off any carbon monoxide.”

Wyatt also adds that usually the peak time for fires comes in the month of January as colder weather settles in, but with even a little preparation we can lower the threat and save lives.

