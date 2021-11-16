Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus

Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Quail Creek Dr. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a large presence of police on Quail Creek Drive in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department Crime Scene Investigation unit and multiple police vehicles are on scene.

There are also multiple evidence markers located at the scene.

This is developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Jones
District Attorney Mark Jones pleads guilty to four of nine counts in plea deal
Columbus man dead following overnight house fire
Investigation underway after human remains found in Columbus
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 280 in Lee County

Latest News

Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old
Local servant leadership coach aims to help businesses
Local servant leadership coach aims to help businesses
Biden signs federal infrastructure bill: What’s the impact on Columbus?
Biden signs federal infrastructure bill: What’s the impact on Columbus?
Fifth graders could potentially be at risk for being held back because of their grade in math,...
With last-in-nation ranking, math counterpart proposed to Alabama Literacy Act