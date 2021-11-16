LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy presence of LaGrange police at a standoff in LaGrange.
Multiple police units are on the scene near Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange.
According to police, they attempted to serve warrants to a wanted man, but he has barricaded himself in with several weapons. The LaGrange Daily News reports that the man made several social media threats over the weekend.
The LaGrange Police Department has issued a warning on their Facebook page asking citizens to stay out of the area.
Residents are not allowed to enter or leave the neighborhood at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 online and on air for updates.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.