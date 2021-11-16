LaGrange police on scene of apparent standoff at Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy presence of LaGrange police at a standoff in LaGrange.

Multiple police units are on the scene near Sunny Point and Moss Creek Dr. in LaGrange.

According to police, they attempted to serve warrants to a wanted man, but he has barricaded himself in with several weapons. The LaGrange Daily News reports that the man made several social media threats over the weekend.

The LaGrange Police Department has issued a warning on their Facebook page asking citizens to stay out of the area.

**URGENT PSA** We are asking our citizens to please stay out of the area of Sunny Point and Moss Creek. Our officers... Posted by LaGrange Police on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Residents are not allowed to enter or leave the neighborhood at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 online and on air for updates.

