Lee County Humane Society hosting low-cost vaccine clinic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is partnering with the Auburn Veterinary Hospital to host a low-cost vaccine clinic.

Organizers say they have a total of 150 dog vaccines (DHPP distemper/parvo) and 150 cat vaccines (FVRCP distemper) to give out.

The clinic will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Lee County Humane Society on Ware Drive in Auburn.

To qualify for this event, you must make less than $50,000 a year and reside in Lee County. Participants are required to pre-register for the event. To do so, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.