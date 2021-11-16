LifeSouth opens new blood donor center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Tuesday morning for a new LifeSouth donor center in Columbus.

Representatives from LifeSouth Community Blood Center, St Francis Emory Hospital, and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce were all in attendance for the official opening ceremony.

As of earlier this year, LifeSouth is the sole supplier for all of the blood for Saint Francis Emory Hospital.

“So, this is a donor center. Anyone from the community is welcome to come and donate if you’re feeling well and you need to be 16 years of age, said Sharon Hammock, LifeSouth South Alabama District. “So, you just come in, show us your driver’s license, and you do a quick questionnaire, a mini physical, and then you’re ready to give blood and to save lives.”

“It’s not about the needle, it’s about the need, said Melody Trimble, CEO of St Francis Emory Health Care. “Our community needs blood and to have it so conveniently located with such an amazing partner - we’re blessed- absolutely blessed.”

The center is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

