Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local servant leadership coach aims to help businesses

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What’s your purpose in life? A local man, who’s one of the top leadership coaches in Georgia and Alabama, talked to us about that and more.

Kelvin Redd of Phenix City was recently the keynote speaker at the House of Heroes “Heart of Serving” luncheon in Columbus. He’s been a speaker in 35 different states. His biggest focus is on businesses, doing workshops in the next few weeks at Columbus Water Works, Southern Company and Auburn University.

News Leader 9′s own, Jason Dennis, sat down with Redd to talk about servant leadership, a subject he’s written two books on, the only African-American to do so. While working at Synovus, he learned three things to ask yourself.

“You gotta ask three questions: What am I good at? What do I enjoy doing? And where in the world is there a need to do what I’m good at and what I enjoy doing? And you can put all those things into play,” said Redd.

You can hear our full chat with Kelvin Redd here on our latest episode of “Run the Race.” The former director of servant leadership at the local Pastoral Institute also talks about faith in the workplace.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Jones
District Attorney Mark Jones pleads guilty to four of nine counts in plea deal
Columbus man dead following overnight house fire
Investigation underway after human remains found in Columbus
Crash involving overturned vehicle cleared on Hwy. 280 in Lee County
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others

Latest News

Biden signs federal infrastructure bill: What’s the impact on Columbus?
Biden signs federal infrastructure bill: What’s the impact on Columbus?
Fifth graders could potentially be at risk for being held back because of their grade in math,...
With last-in-nation ranking, math counterpart proposed to Alabama Literacy Act
Auto supplier announces $70M expansion for Auburn facility
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo...
Ivey names new top aide, first female to hold position