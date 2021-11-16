Local servant leadership coach aims to help businesses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What’s your purpose in life? A local man, who’s one of the top leadership coaches in Georgia and Alabama, talked to us about that and more.

Kelvin Redd of Phenix City was recently the keynote speaker at the House of Heroes “Heart of Serving” luncheon in Columbus. He’s been a speaker in 35 different states. His biggest focus is on businesses, doing workshops in the next few weeks at Columbus Water Works, Southern Company and Auburn University.

News Leader 9′s own, Jason Dennis, sat down with Redd to talk about servant leadership, a subject he’s written two books on, the only African-American to do so. While working at Synovus, he learned three things to ask yourself.

“You gotta ask three questions: What am I good at? What do I enjoy doing? And where in the world is there a need to do what I’m good at and what I enjoy doing? And you can put all those things into play,” said Redd.

You can hear our full chat with Kelvin Redd here on our latest episode of “Run the Race.” The former director of servant leadership at the local Pastoral Institute also talks about faith in the workplace.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.