Man accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin facing murder charge following deadly overdose in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is facing a felony murder charge after allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who overdosed in Troup County.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office, along with other first responders, were dispatched to a residence regarding a person not breathing. Upon arrival, authorities say they discovered an adult male who was in cardiac arrest. The victim was transported by ambulance to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead. His body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab.

After an investigation, officials say it was revealed that the victim had purchased heroin and inadvertently overdosed which resulted in his death. Investigators say the heroin supplier was 37-year-old Brent Lacorney Thomas.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at Thomas’ residence where they say approximately 15 grams of heroin, an ounce of cocaine, seven ounces of marijuana, and a stolen handgun were recovered. He was arrested and charged with drug and weapon offenses. The recovered heroin was tested and found to contain fentanyl, according to deputies.

On November 15, Thomas was also charged with felony murder after autopsy results determined the combination of heroin and fentanyl resulted in the victim’s death.

