Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika woman and man have been arrested in the murder of a 2-year-old girl.

On Nov. 12, the Opelika Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Cherry Circle in reference to a child unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found the child dead.

The body of the 2-year-old was then sent to Montgomery for autopsy.

The OPD and the Lee County Coroner’s Office began a death investigation which led them to two suspects. On Nov. 15, 28-year-old Chasity Umeko Baker and 28-year-old Jamario Emanuel Mitchell, both of Opelika, were arrested for Murder.

Baker and Mitchell are currently being held at the Lee County Jail on $450,000 bond.

The death remains under investigation by the OPD and Lee County Coroner’s Office. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

