Preliminary hearing for murder suspect postponed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect’s preliminary hearing has been postponed.

45-year-old David Harrison is accused of shooting and killing 12-year-old Cortez Richardson in August 2021.

Police say Richardson was riding on Luna Drive and Armenda Drive with his family when a bullet went through the rear windshield of the car. Richardson later died at the hospital.

Police charged Harrison with murder and possession and intent to distribute ecstasy.

The 45-year-old was due in court Tuesday morning, November 16, but his lawyer, Stacey Jackson, says he and police agreed they needed more time to review the details of the case.

“So it was an agreement by both sides that both sides want to take a look at some things,” said Defense Attorney Stacey Jackson. “We’re evaluating on how we want to proceed so we just thought it be prudent that we take a look at both sides of the case before we had a preliminary hearing. That’s all.”

The new hearing date is set for November 30th.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, no word yet on if any other arrest will be made.

