Several honored at Muscogee County School Board meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of honors were given tonight at the Muscogee County school board meeting, including one 9th grader at Rainey McCullers School of the Arts.

Rainey McCullers freshman, Jackson Laird won the top prize at the 2021 National Association for Music Education in the electronic music composition competition. Last year, he was runner up in the same competition.

The board also recognized Cathy Fluellen and Franshata McCLendon for the hard work they do at their respective schools.

The board also voted for the sale of the property on Morris Road, which is owned by Muscogee County Schools, and that resolution passed.

