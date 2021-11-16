Business Break
Still Staying in a Settled Weather Pattern

Anna’s Forecast
Fall foliage
Fall foliage(Jean Kendrick)
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine is the name of the game again today as high temperatures climb to the mid-70s again. Mainly sunny skies stick around for Wednesday before we build some clouds in on Thursday with a very slim rain chance ahead of a cold front. With the passage of this front comes more sunshine and cooler temperatures as we end the week in the upper-60s for highs and low 40s again each morning. Our next stronger cold front rolls through on Monday which will be accompanied by some showers ahead of it, but behind it will be much cooler air. We are talking lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s in the days ahead of Thanksgiving. As for Thanksgiving, we are still a ways out to be able to fine-tune that exact forecast, but stay with us in the coming days as we get a good grasp on exactly what to expect for the holiday.

