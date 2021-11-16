Synovus recognized as Georgia Business History Initiative honoree, receives historical marker

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus was recognized as a Georgia Business History Initiative honoree by the Georgia Historical Society during the dedication of a new historical marker in Uptown Monday afternoon, November 15.

The new historical marker recognizes the broad impact of Synovus and the company’s evolution from a Columbus-based institution to a financial leader in the Southeastern United States.

Synovus Bank - a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank - provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services.

”I think this marker really is an indicator of what we have been able to accomplish as a bank and service to our customers - but more importantly building our community,” said Kevin Blair, CEO and President of Synovus.

The services include private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 283 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee.

